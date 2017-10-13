NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa officials send heartfelt message to first responders of deadly North Bay fires

The city of Santa Rosa is sending a heartfelt message of thanks to its first responders after relentless wildfires have been tearing through communities in the North Bay since Sunday. (@cityofsantarosa/Twitter)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Santa Rosa is sending a heartfelt message of thanks to its first responders after relentless wildfires have been tearing through communities in the North Bay since Sunday.

City officials took to Twitter saying,"personnel from over 50 agencies dropped everything they were doing to come to the aid of our city during one of our darkest hours..."


The video ends with a really big thank you to firefighters.

So far, the tweet has been shared at least 100 times as of Friday morning.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
