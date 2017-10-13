Personnel from over 50 agencies dropped everything they were doing to come to the aid of our city during one of our darkest hours... pic.twitter.com/xrm3KDuWke — City of Santa Rosa (@CityofSantaRosa) October 13, 2017

The city of Santa Rosa is sending a heartfelt message of thanks to its first responders after relentless wildfires have been tearing through communities in the North Bay since Sunday.City officials took to Twitter saying,"personnel from over 50 agencies dropped everything they were doing to come to the aid of our city during one of our darkest hours..."The video ends with a really big thank you to firefighters.So far, the tweet has been shared at least 100 times as of Friday morning.