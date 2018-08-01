Like a bad dream... Santa Rosa Fire survivors advise patience & perseverance as they watch new fires 🔥 #abc7news pic.twitter.com/gIM3pjwBtM — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 1, 2018

Erin Brockovich talks to fire survivors in Santa Rosa- offers tips to those in Lake Co & Mendocino fires. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/dSk3h8EzGY — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 1, 2018

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Hundreds lost their homes in Lake and Mendocino Counties after wildfires scorches thousands of acres. Now, survivors from the North Bay fires are giving them advice.Those who lost everything in Fountaingrove and other parts of Santa Rosa know what it's like to survive a fire one week, one month, and even 10 months down the road. So, they shared life lessons they want to pass on.Santa Rosa fire survivor Richard Allen said, "you do make it and manage to figure it out," He said referring to the insurance maze.He took action on day two after his house burned down. He ordered a computer overnight and called his insurance company. He took one additional step. " I hired an attorney and had an attorney help me and coach me. An insurance attorney. People who didn't do that, some did OK, some are still floundering nine months later," he said.Santa Rosa fires survivor Jeff Kolin offered advise, "say yes to those who are willing to help you. You may not see them, but they are there. Public agencies like FEMA , Red Cross and disaster centers, make sure you go in and register and get on their list so you can receive the help that's available," he said.Fire survivor Kim Murphy got more personal. She said, "I would use the advice my dad gave me. Do one thing a day and do it well so that will build your confidence and do another thing well the next day and after some time you'll have your life rebuilt. Be hopeful because good things do come out of tragedies," Murphy said.