NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature

EMBED </>More Videos

Larkfield Estates is another neighborhood in the north bay firestorm zone with too many homeless mailboxes and charred memories. "It's Armageddon, right?" asked resident Laura Hansen. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Larkfield Estates is another neighborhood in the north bay firestorm zone with too many homeless mailboxes and charred memories. "It's Armageddon, right?" asked resident Laura Hansen.

It became a venue Wednesday for a press conference featuring wildfire victims giving a heads-up to the California State Legislature and publicly owned utilities. They say the timing of talks about limiting liabilities after wildfires feel insensitive.

RELATED: Key hearing held on PG&E's North Bay wildfire liability rate hikes

"I think it is horrid. If I were a state legislator I would not allow this discussion, right now," said Phil Demery, who lost his home.

PG&E has already primed investors to expect billions of dollars in liabilities following powerlines that sparked fires last October, and there may be more. The state's inverse condemnation laws do not protect PG&E or utilities after natural disasters if their equipment is involved.

"If we reform inverse condemnation it does not absolve PG&E from accountability. Victims can still sue PG&E. It would be up to a judge and jury to decide," said Deanna Contreras, who speaks for PG&E in the North Bay.

RELATED: Santa Rosa fire chief, captains recount first night of North Bay wildfires

But it will be a tougher legal test. Fire victims and local officials described attempts to change liability laws a as a closed-door move. How can the legislature make a decision about utilities, they ask, without input from fire victims?

"This is the new normal. They are trying to change laws to fit the new normal," said James Gore, President of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. "The best way to avoid a negative situation is to get involved early."

And so, fire victims and local officials want a place in these discussions. It takes a victim, they say, to recognize one.

For more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay FiresPG&Eelectricfirefirefightersfire departmentsSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
Vandals steal from Salvation Army's mobile kitchen in San Rafael
North Bay Fire victims wonder if they'll see PG&E money
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
Show More
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
XO Festival fizzles out after venue pulls plug in Antioch
A guide to the new Medicare card
More News