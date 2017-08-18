EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2323202" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The wife of Jared Tucker describes the moments before and after the tragic attack in Barcelona.

There were songs and prayers Friday night at El Sobrante Christian for sixth-grade teacher Heidi Nunes Tucker."The events of today were not the outcome we prayed for," said Principal Jeannine Manguiat.The tight-knit community got the terrible news that her husband, Jared Tucker, was a victim of the Barcelona terror attack."We love Heidi," said Manguiat. "We care tremendously for her, for her family."Parent Bridget Collins added, "This is hitting our whole family here."The couple had only been married one year. Collins said Nunes Tucker was very happy."I got to hear the story about meeting the love of her life," she said. "So it's just shocking for all of us."The couple was in Barcelona. It was the final stop of a dream European vacation. Nunes Tucker told ABC7 News by phone that an afternoon stroll turned upside down."There was screaming and yelling and sirens and crying and everybody was running," she said."I'm not angry as much as I don't understand it," said the victim's father Dan Tucker. "My wife's in shock , it was a lot harder on her."He says his son grew up in Walnut Creek, went to Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, and managed the family's swimming pool resurfacing business. His son had settled in Lafayette and has 3 teenage daughters and a stepson."She would always say, like, how good her boyfriend and how they were getting married and like, it's sad," said former student Lyana Richardson."Richardson and fellow former student Jonique Hernandez are praying for their teacher and sending a special message."Ms. Nunes we love you," said Hernandez. "We miss you, can't wait to see you."As this school community mourns, friends and family are traveling to Barcelona to comfort Heidi Nunes Tucker