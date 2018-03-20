School safety commission to meet 'very soon,' DeVos says

ERIN DOOLEY
President Donald Trump's newly-announced federal commission on school safety will meet "very soon," within the "next few weeks," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday.

Her testimony came on the heels of yet another school shooting on Tuesday morning. Two students were shot and wounded at an incident at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland.

"Rest assured, we have a very keen sense of urgency," DeVos told lawmakers.

The commission will be made up of Attorney General Jeff Sessions Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and DeVos, who said they will consult a "wide variety of experts."

The secretary said she also looked forward to meeting with students who survived the Parkland shooting last month "at a time that is workable," but told lawmakers she wasn't sure she had time in her schedule on Friday when they'll be in Washington, D.C. for the March for Our Lives.

"You're not sure that you have the time to meet with the Parkland kids on Friday, and maybe you will have a meeting with the commission in a few weeks, but then, maybe not. You know, Madam Secretary, I think we understand where your priorities are. They are not with the, the young people of this country," Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in the hearing.

DeVos was also slammed for her apparent openness to arming teachers, especially in light of data revealing that minority students are punished more harshly for the same infractions compared to white students.

"Should the president's view prevail in arming, uh, teachers, do you see why black and brown students are really worried and anxious about this? It's very clear to me," Rep. Barbara Lee, D- Calif., said. "Madam Secretary, you just don't care much about rights of black and brown children. This is horrible."

Appearing visibly shaken by the end of the hearing the secretary pledged to work with Congress "on promoting a safe and healthy culture in our schools."

"Schools must have the resources they need to improve safety infrastructure, hire more counselors and host more programs and activities aimed at violence prevention," she said. "We owe the victims of school violence nothing less."

Lawmakers present noted that the Trump administration's proposed budget, unveiled just two days before the Parkland shooting, actually cut funds to pay for school counselors and other school violence programs.

ABC News' Angie Yack contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence heading to D.C.
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
Show More
These five species are critically endangered
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos