SCIENCE

Defunct Chinese space station Tiangong 1 hurtling toward Earth

The shape of China's falling space station Tiangong-1 can be seen in this radar image from the Fraunhofer Institute for High Frequency Physics and Radar Techniques near Bonn. (Fraunhofer Institute FHR via AP)

China's defunct Tiangong 1 space station is hurtling toward Earth and expected to re-enter the atmosphere within hours.

Most of it should burn up on re-entry, so scientists say it poses only a slight risk to people on the ground.

The European Space Agency on Sunday forecast the station will re-enter sometime between Sunday night and early Monday GMT.

The Aerospace Corp. predicted re-entry seven hours either side of 0200 GMT Monday (10 p.m. Sunday EDT).

Tiangong 1 is expected to come to Earth somewhere between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south, a range covering most of the U.S., China, Africa, southern Europe, Australia and South America.

Out of range are Russia, Canada and northern Europe.

Only about 10 percent of the 8.5-ton spacecraft will likely survive re-entry.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
