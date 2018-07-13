Iceberg 4 miles long breaks off from Greenland glacier

LONDON --An iceberg four miles long has broken off from a glacier in eastern Greenland.
New York University professor David Holland, an expert in atmospheric and ocean science, has told The Associated Press that "this is the largest event we've seen in over a decade in Greenland."
Holland posted the video on the university's Facebook page.
A June 22 video of the incident was taken by his wife, Denise Holland of NYU's Environmental Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. They camped by the Helheim Glacier for weeks to collect data to better project sea level changes.
Holland said Wednesday that the time-lapse video, speeded up 20 times, shows "3 percent of the annual ice loss of Greenland occur in 30 minutes."
"It sounded like rockets going off," he said, describing it as "a very complex, chaotic, noisy event."
While the couple is studying Greenland, he said that "the real concern is in Antarctica, where everything is so big the stakes are much higher."
