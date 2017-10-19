SCIENCE

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists

Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on October 19, 2017. (WPVI)

ENFIELD, Conn. --
Lego has unveiled a set of figures celebrating the women of NASA.

The 231-piece set features Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, and Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. Also included in the set are figures of astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger, the Hubble Space telescope can be put together with the set. A miniature version of Hamilton's workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as she was programming software for the moon landing is also featured.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, an MIT employee who proposed a women of NASA collection through the Lego Ideas program.

The set retails for $24.99 and goes on sale Nov. 1.
