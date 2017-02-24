LONDON (KGO) --Researchers at Queen Mary University of London trained bees to roll a ball into a goal by rewarding them with sugar water.
RELATED: Thousands of bees swarm truck in San Francisco
Some bees were able to do it without any demonstration.
Other bees watched their companions do it, then figured out even quicker ways to move the ball.
Researchers say this could help bees in the wild as they face widespread population declines.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on animals.