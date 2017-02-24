BEES

Queen Mary University of London researchers teach bees to play soccer

Researchers at Queen Mary University in London have done something pretty incredible--teach bees how to play soccer. (KGO-TV )

LONDON (KGO) --
Researchers at Queen Mary University of London trained bees to roll a ball into a goal by rewarding them with sugar water.

Some bees were able to do it without any demonstration.

Other bees watched their companions do it, then figured out even quicker ways to move the ball.

Researchers say this could help bees in the wild as they face widespread population declines.

