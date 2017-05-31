SCIENCE

NASA will launch spacecraft aiming straight for the Sun

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year. (KGO-TV )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.

The space agency announced the red-hot mission Wednesday at the University of Chicago.

Scheduled to launch in summer 2018, the Solar Probe Plus will fly within 4 million miles of the sun's surface - right into the solar atmosphere. It will be subjected to brutal heat and radiation like no other man-made structure before.

The purpose is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars like ours work.

The announcement came during a ceremony honoring astrophysicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.
