SCIENCE

Rec and Park, Exploratorium seek input on Alvord Lake installation

Photo: The West End/Flickr

By Hoodline
Plans are in the works for a collaboration between San Francisco Recreation & Park and the Exploratorium that could result in a new installation at Alvord Lake.

The project would be part of Rec & Park's soon-to-commence $5.5 million reworking of the Stanyan St. frontage near Golden Gate Park, which started its design and feedback phase last year.

The vision is to create a temporary, two-year installation with the goal of creating "something that responds directly to the site," according to a release from the Exploratorium. Alvord Lake is a artificial body of water that dates back to the park's early days of development in the 1880s.

Although plans are still very much in the information-gathering phase, there's a survey available through the end of July that's gathering data about how residents currently use the area.

Though it's too soon to say what may crop up at Alvord Lake, past Exploratorium installations include Market Street's "Pause," a pair of acoustic benches that reflect sound across the sidewalk; and Valencia Street's "Ciencia Publica: Agua," which studied water conservation and sustainable use.
