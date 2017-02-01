SCIENCE

Wednesday marks 14 years since the Columbia space shuttle disaster

EMBED </>More News Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Wednesday marks 14 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Load Comments
Related
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
NASA releases new images of galaxy
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
50th anniversary of Apollo One fire
Oakland students help protect rare flower
More Science
Top Stories
Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
Show More
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
Defense gives opening remarks in Sierra LaMar murder trial
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
More News
Top Video
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
More Video