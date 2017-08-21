It's solar eclipse day! Millions of Americans will be in the "path of totality", a 70-mile zone where the moon will block out the sun entirely.
ABC News will air a special report Monday, featuring live reports from Oregon to South Carolina on the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. in 38 years.
Live coverage will last from 1-3 p.m. ET. Watch in the video players below.
