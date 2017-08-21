SCIENCE

Solar Eclipse: ABC News live coverage of the Great American Eclipse 2017

It's solar eclipse day! Millions of Americans will be in the "path of totality", a 70-mile zone where the moon will block out the sun entirely.

ABC News will air a special report Monday, featuring live reports from Oregon to South Carolina on the first total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. in 38 years.

Live coverage will last from 1-3 p.m. ET. Watch in the video players below.

DIGITAL COVERAGE
ISOLATED ECLIPSE CAMERAS
ECLIPSE SPECIAL REPORT
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipse
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
More Science
Top Stories
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Search underway for 10 sailors after US destroyer collision
1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
NASA's Ames Research Center holds full solar eclipse viewing party
Eclipse glasses still available if you get up early
University of Texas in Austin removes Confederate statues
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Show More
Bay Area residents in Barcelona during attack reunited with families
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
4 arrested in 'brutal' Muni assaults in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Watch parties, music planned for solar eclipse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Mind-blowing haircuts by Santa Rosa barber
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
More Photos