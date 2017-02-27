  • BREAKING NEWS OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
SPACEX

SpaceX says it will fly 2 private citizens to moon next year

EMBED </>More News Videos

SpaceX planning on sending two people around the moon in 2018

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --
SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a "significant" deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous - unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won't land on it.
Related Topics:
scienceSpaceXspacemoonu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPACEX
SpaceX launch aborted seconds before liftoff
Leonardo DiCaprio says he is ready for trip to Mars
SpaceX announces plans for reusable spacecraft to take people to Mars
PHOTOS: SpaceX explosion seen for miles
More SpaceX
SCIENCE
7 on Your Side: Bay Area researchers find ways to stop lithium batteries from exploding
London researchers teach bees to play soccer
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
SETI Institute has hope for life on newfound planets
More Science
Top Stories
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
San Jose officials plan to announce flood damage price tag
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Show More
Long lines persist in Santa Clara County for passports
OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
'When We Rise' mini-series creator talks with ABC7
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
More News
Top Video
San Jose officials plan to announce flood damage price tag
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Elderly Dutch woman fulfills wish to get arrested
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
More Video