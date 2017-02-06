Uber says it's working on developing a model for a flying car.The idea is to have the flying cars in the country's most congested cities.NASA aircraft engineer Mark Moore has joined the Uber team to make a commercially available flying car.Moore says it will take about three years before a concept car takes flight.Uber is calling their flying car plan "Uber Elevate".Uber says summoning a car with the capability of a helicopter will cut travel times and revolutionize commuting.