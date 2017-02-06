TRAFFIC

Uber working to develop flying car models with NASA engineers

Uber is teaming up with NASA engineer Mark Moore to develop a flying car for the nations most congested cities. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Uber says it's working on developing a model for a flying car.

The idea is to have the flying cars in the country's most congested cities.

NASA aircraft engineer Mark Moore has joined the Uber team to make a commercially available flying car.

Moore says it will take about three years before a concept car takes flight.

Uber is calling their flying car plan "Uber Elevate".

Uber says summoning a car with the capability of a helicopter will cut travel times and revolutionize commuting.
Related Topics:
sciencetechnologycarauto industrydronesu.s. & worldhelicopterSan Francisco
