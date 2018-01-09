SOLAR ECLIPSE

UC Berkeley asks for help looking at photos from August eclipse

In this NASA handout, the Sun is seen as it rises behind Jack Mountain head of the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017, Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
U.C. Berkeley put out a call for photos of the stunning eclipse last August but the school says it needs help looking at all the pictures received.

Photographers sent in more than 50,000 photos and the school says looking at all of them is a time-consuming job.

RELATED: Top 4 astronomy headlines of 2017

Initially it is asking volunteers to determine what part of the eclipse was captured.

Click here to find out how you can help.

PHOTOS: 2017 solar eclipse

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on eclipses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceUC Berkeleyeclipsephotosphotographyspacesolar eclipsemoonBerkeleyUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Sleepover on U.S.S. Hornet provides perfect party for moon gazers
Super blue blood moon will dazzle kids and advance science
2017: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Top 4 astronomy headlines of 2017
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
Vote on improvements to Golden Gate Park's dog play area
Exploratorium seeks public feedback on proposed Alvord Lake installation
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
More Science
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News