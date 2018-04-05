Search continues for man who threatened to shoot people in SF

SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --There was tension throughout San Francisco as police search for 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton. Investigators say he stole guns from his parent's home in San Jose on Tuesday and threatened to kill police officers.
"He left a 20-page manifesto saying he hates SFPD," said a dispatcher.
Hamilton also names 501 Delancey Street as a target in his manifesto.
VIDEO: SF dispatchers warn of man who threatened to shoot public, police
"I don't even know how I'm going to sleep at night, you know like I'm really scared," said Gerardo Vinces, who lives in an apartment building near the Embarcadero. He says he's heard of Hamilton.
Vinces has been told Hamilton lived across the street in a homeless encampment that police cleared out earlier this week. "A bunch of police cars came over and started cleaning everybody out of the place, lots of furniture, trash," he said. "We didn't see his face because it used to be covered with like tarps or something."
Vinces received an email about a possible threat to the area from building management Thursday while SFPD opened gates to search the space under the freeway and broadcast a message to their units saying, "There's a possibility that the suspect is armed and could be hiding under the overpass."
Earlier in the day, offices throughout the area went on lockdown after false reports that Hamilton was actively shooting.
RELATED: Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF
"People I think are just pretty freaked out, especially after the YouTube shooting. I actually work at Yelp so we've been getting emails about extra security measures that are being taken," said Yelp employee Lauren Mead.
Security for a building near AT&T Park told ABC7 News they secured all entrances for more than an hour until they learned Hamilton was not an active shooter, but instead an ongoing, outstanding threat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip here.
Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.