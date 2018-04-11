MISSING PERSON

Search efforts intensify for missing Southern California family of four

Search efforts intensified Wednesday for a Southern California family of four who may have been swept away into a river while on a trip from Portland to San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Search efforts intensified Wednesday for a Southern California family of four who may have been swept away into a river while on a trip from Portland to San Jose.

Sources told ABC 7 news that a California Highway Patrol helicopter and a Humboldt County Sheriff's Department boat were back at a spot on the Eel River Wednesday, north of a town named Leggett.

They were looking for an SUV that went over an embankment and into the river on Friday.

Authorities say the SUV matches the description of the vehicle the Thottapilly family was traveling in.

Sandeep and Soumya Thottapilly and their children, 12-year-old Siddhant and a 9-year-old were heading from Portland, Oregon to their Southern California home in Valencia.

They were supposed to stop at a family member's home near San Jose on Friday, but they never showed up and haven't been seen or heard from since Thursday, police said.

The family was in a maroon/burgundy 2016 Honda Pilot with California license plate 7MMX138, police said.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, a maroon Honda Pilot plunged into the Eel River south of Garberville, a Northern California town north of San Jose along the 101 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol told ABC News.

First responders found the car completely submerged. Because of a strong current and poor clarity, the car was never recovered, the CHP said.

However, authorities were able to determine the make, model and year of the car because of parts of it -- a mirror and other debris -- were found, the CHP said.

It's not certain the Thottapilly family was inside that car; however, since they've still not been heard from.

A missing person's report was filed for the family on Sunday. "They were just going on a road trip and they were very excited," a friend of the Thottapilly family, Laura Knightley, told ABC news. "Very excited to do the Oregon Trail."

