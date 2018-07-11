We are following up on a lead for the #findAngelaHernandez case this morning. Many thanks to everyone for helping spread the word and getting her photos out there. We will keep you posted right here for the latest information. ✅ — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) July 11, 2018

San Mateo County officials announced the search party for a missing Oregon woman who was traveling through the Bay Area has been canceled.Angela Hernandez, 23, was driving from Portland to Lancaster in Southern California when she stopped to sleep behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay.Her family told officials Hernandez texted her sister Friday night and had not been heard from since.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter saying, "we are following up on a lead for the #findAngelaHernandez case this morning. Many thanks to everyone for helping spread the word and getting her photos out there."On Tuesday, Hernandez' family offered a $10,000 reward for information to her whereabouts.Christina Ambriz drove from the Los Angeles area to look for her younger sister in Half Moon Bay. "I hope to find my sister and bring her home," said Ambriz.According to family members, Hernandez left Portland in her 2011 White Jeep Patriot headed to Lancaster in Southern California.On Thursday night she texted one of her sisters to say she was parking behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay to sleep. "She slept in the Safeway parking lot in the back according to her statement. Right now we have detectives who are following up on the video footage from Safeway to see if we can get any evidence there," according to Detective Rosemerry Blankswade of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.Blankswade told ABC7 News there had been a homeless encampment there in the past, but that the owner of the property had cleaned up the area.By Friday night her family had reported her missing. Investigators were able to ping her phone, showing that it was in the Davenport area, less than an hour south of Half Moon Bay.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office flew over the area Tuesday and found no trace of Hernandez or her car.Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4051 or 800-547-2700.