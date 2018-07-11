Officials cancel search for missing woman traveling through Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

San Mateo County officials announced the search party for a missing Oregon woman who was traveling through the Bay Area has been canceled. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Mateo County officials announced the search party for a missing Oregon woman who was traveling through the Bay Area has been canceled.

Angela Hernandez, 23, was driving from Portland to Lancaster in Southern California when she stopped to sleep behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay.

Her family told officials Hernandez texted her sister Friday night and had not been heard from since.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter saying, "we are following up on a lead for the #findAngelaHernandez case this morning. Many thanks to everyone for helping spread the word and getting her photos out there."


On Tuesday, Hernandez' family offered a $10,000 reward for information to her whereabouts.

Christina Ambriz drove from the Los Angeles area to look for her younger sister in Half Moon Bay. "I hope to find my sister and bring her home," said Ambriz.

RELATED: Reward offered for information leading to missing woman traveling through Bay Area

According to family members, Hernandez left Portland in her 2011 White Jeep Patriot headed to Lancaster in Southern California.

On Thursday night she texted one of her sisters to say she was parking behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay to sleep. "She slept in the Safeway parking lot in the back according to her statement. Right now we have detectives who are following up on the video footage from Safeway to see if we can get any evidence there," according to Detective Rosemerry Blankswade of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Blankswade told ABC7 News there had been a homeless encampment there in the past, but that the owner of the property had cleaned up the area.

By Friday night her family had reported her missing. Investigators were able to ping her phone, showing that it was in the Davenport area, less than an hour south of Half Moon Bay.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office flew over the area Tuesday and found no trace of Hernandez or her car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 650-363-4051 or 800-547-2700.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personu.s. & worldrewardHalf Moon BayOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Top Stories
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in East Oakland
Stormy Daniels will plead not guilty after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
Trump declares NATO a 'fine-tuned machine' at end of summit
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Burglar gets trapped in escape room, calls 911
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Anti-Semitic robocalls on behalf of GOP congressional candidate make rounds in East Bay
Show More
Set in Oakland, Premiering in Oakland: 'Blindspotting' actors share pride
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
Santa Rosa wildfire victims take on utilities, state legislature
More News