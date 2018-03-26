Search for suspect in cop attempted murder who escaped from Denver hospital

EMILY SHAPIRO
An urgent manhunt continues in Denver for an attempted murder suspect who escaped during a trip to the hospital, police said.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales, 23, is accused of running from sheriff's deputies when he was was being taken to his appointment at Denver Health Medical Center on the morning of March 19, Denver Police said.

Venzor-Gonzales is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of a Denver police officer, authorities said. He is also suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her baby last year, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

This is the second time Venzor-Gonzales has run from authorities, according to KMGH.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and a $10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

Police described Venzor-Gonzales as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Venzor-Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
San Mateo deputies search for 2 escaped inmates
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, orders closure of Seattle consulate
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
Show More
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos