Police across the Bay Area are searching for a man who ran over two San Leandro police officers as the officers confronted him for allegedly stealing from a grocery store. It happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Safeway on Lewelling Boulevard.The two officers are going to be okay; one was treated and released from the hospital. His partner is in the hospital with some broken bones, but is expected to recover.The officers were hurt last night around 8:30 p.m. at the San Leandro Safeway on Lewelling Boulevard. Investigators say they were trying to stop a shoplifter; witnesses say he had a basket full of bottles, possibly alcohol and he put it in his trunk when the female officer grabbed him by his waist."The subject was able to start his vehicle put it in gear and drive away with the officers still in the doorway of the vehicle. Both officers sustained injuries from the vehicle running them over," said San Leandro Police Lt. Isaac Benabou."I thought I was going to get hit because as soon as he backed up. He went forward and he swerved to the left and that's when the officer fell down," said Loretta Ramin, witness.Police have not made an arrest or released any information about the man who did this.The San Leandro police department has not responded to numerous inquiries this morning from ABC7. Safeway also has not returned calls or emails from ABC7.