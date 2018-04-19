Search underway for missing 12-year-old girl from Union City

A search is underway for a missing girl in Union City. Camila Rodriguez in only 12-years-old.Police say she vanished Wednesday morning. She left for school with another girl but never showed up on campus.Police say there is no indication why she might have run away.Her cellphone has been turned off.Rodriguez has long wavy brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Northface windbreaker and jeans.If you see her call Union police, right away.