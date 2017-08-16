Security guard arrested in San Francisco Burlington Coat Factory shooting

San Francisco police investigate a shooting near the Burlington Coat Factory at the corner of 5th and Howard on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A security guard who shot a man Tuesday during a confrontation over an alleged shoplifting incident in San Francisco has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

RELATED: 1 person injured in shooting near Burlington Coat Factory in San Francisco

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Fifth and Howard streets at a Burlington Coat Factory store where the guard, a 42-year-old man, confronted a suspected shoplifter, according to Officer Robert Rueca.

A struggle ensued that moved outside of the store, and the guard shot the 33-year-old man in the leg, Rueca said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The guard, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
