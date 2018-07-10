See harrowing photos of George Clooney's motorcycle crash

JOI-MARIE MCKENZIE
George Clooney has been released from the hospital after a motorcycle accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to his representative.

"George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," the rep told "Good Morning America" in a statement Tuesday. "He is recovering at home and will be fine."

Clooney, 57, was leaving his hotel in Costa Corallina and headed to the set of "Catch-22," a television adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel, on Tuesday when his moped crashed into a station wagon, ABC News confirmed.

The actor was taken via ambulance to a local hospital and released later the same day. The actor suffered minor injuries, according to the BBC.

"Catch-22" is slated to air next year.

Clooney is a frequent visitor to Italy and even has a home in the northern part of the country, at Lake Como. In fact, the actor said in an interview last year that he fell in love with his wife Amal Clooney after meeting her in the area in 2013.

"She sent some pictures from when she was here, and we were writing each other, emailing, talking, mostly about what was going on in each other's lives," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Over a period of time, it became clear we were more than just friends."

The two were married in 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice, Italy.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
SF pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run has died
All boys, soccer coach rescued from flooded cave in Thailand
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
NFLPA files challenge to league's national anthem policy
1 firefighter injured battling blaze at San Francisco's Fiddler's Green bar
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 90,288 acres
Report: Tesla to allow some customers to bypass reservation process for Model 3
Show More
President Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
'Bachelorette' Becca selects her final four
Thai cave rescue: What happens now that they are out
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
More News