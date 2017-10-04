Sen. Dianne Feinstein says her own daughter had planned to attend the Route 91 musical festival in Las Vegas where concertgoers were slaughtered this week - but her plans changed and she didn't go.The California Democrat revealed that chilling detail as she introduced legislation to ban "bump stocks" like those used by the Las Vegas shooter that can effectively convert legal semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic weapons.Feinstein said it was a reasonable step to take, and one that could potentially attract support from Republicans. The senator has a long history on the issue after authoring an assault weapons ban that was in effect for 10 years before expiring in 2004.She pleaded, "Mr. and Mrs. America, you have to stand up, you have to say enough is enough."House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is bemoaning the lack of action by congressional Republicans to address gun violence such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas.Pelosi said Wednesday that "the Republicans in Congress are wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America," another gun rights group.Pelosi said the GOP's failure to act "is about money." While House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders have asked Americans to donate blood in the wake of the shooting, Pelosi said Republicans "have to give some political blood. They think their political survival is more important than those 59 people. It isn't."Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia said prayers were not enough, asking "how many more dead bodies will it take to wake up this Congress?"