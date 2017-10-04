POLITICS

Sen.Dianne Feinstein says daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened in Las Vegas

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference about gun legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Sen. Dianne Feinstein says her own daughter had planned to attend the Route 91 musical festival in Las Vegas where concertgoers were slaughtered this week - but her plans changed and she didn't go.

The California Democrat revealed that chilling detail as she introduced legislation to ban "bump stocks" like those used by the Las Vegas shooter that can effectively convert legal semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic weapons.

RELATED: President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors

Feinstein said it was a reasonable step to take, and one that could potentially attract support from Republicans. The senator has a long history on the issue after authoring an assault weapons ban that was in effect for 10 years before expiring in 2004.

She pleaded, "Mr. and Mrs. America, you have to stand up, you have to say enough is enough."

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is bemoaning the lack of action by congressional Republicans to address gun violence such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Man who saved wife, kindergarten teacher among Las Vegas victims

Pelosi said Wednesday that "the Republicans in Congress are wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America," another gun rights group.

Pelosi said the GOP's failure to act "is about money." While House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders have asked Americans to donate blood in the wake of the shooting, Pelosi said Republicans "have to give some political blood. They think their political survival is more important than those 59 people. It isn't."

Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia said prayers were not enough, asking "how many more dead bodies will it take to wake up this Congress?"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmass shootingdeadly shootingshootinggun controlWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
POLITICS
Trump visits Puerto Rico, says 'they have to give us more help'
'The Mayor' running to win heart of American families
Nuggets link arms during anthem as Warriors return to Oracle
Health secretary Tom Price resigns in flap over private flights
Gov. Brown signs bills aimed to make housing affordable in California
More politics
Top Stories
President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
New California law means no more jaywalking tickets during countdown
San Jose crews work to prep Coyote Creek for winter
Here's your chance to send your name to Mars
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Dogs bring comfort to survivors of deadly Las Vegas shooting
Google introduces wireless headphones
Show More
Cal alum helped make room for patients during Vegas shooting
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore
Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos