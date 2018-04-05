Several streets closed in Fremont due to shooting investigation

Fremont police investigate a shooting on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont Boulevard is closed Thursday night in both directions between Gibraltar Drive and Tamayo Street in the Brookvale area due to a shooting investigation.

Fremont officials tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. asking people to stay away from the area as their investigation unfolds.
