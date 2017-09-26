SF becomes 1st city in nation to sue Equifax over massive data breach

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2011 file photo shows San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera speaking at a news conference on Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is the first city in the country to sue Equifax over the massive data breach that compromised the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7, 2017, six weeks after it learned its system had been compromised.

"Equifax's incompetence would be comical if the subject matter weren't so serious," San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said. "This company fell asleep at the switch and upended the lives of millions of people. The information that Equifax failed to safeguard is what people need to open a bank account, buy a home or rent an apartment. Now Californians have been put at risk of identity theft for years to come."

The case is People of the State of California v. Equifax, Inc., San Francisco Superior Court Case No. CGC-17-561529, filed Sept. 26, 2017.

