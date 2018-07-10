SF pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run has died

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3671739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco police are releasing photos and video of the car they believe was involved in a hit and run that critically injured a pedicab driver. It happened at the Embarcadero and Sansome close to Pier 29.

Officials at San Francisco General Hospital report that a pedicab driver who was critically injured in a hit-and-run last month in San Francisco has died.The crash that killed Kevin Manning happened at Embarcadero and Sansome Street on June 27.Police released surveillance video of the car they believe is involved. It's a gold or champagne Honda Civic, seen swerving through traffic.The search for that driver continues.