SF pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run has died

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials at San Francisco General Hospital report that a pedicab driver who was critically injured in a hit-and-run last month in San Francisco has died.

VIDEO: SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run
The crash that killed Kevin Manning happened at Embarcadero and Sansome Street on June 27.

Police continue search for suspect accused of injuring SF pedicab driver in crash

Police released surveillance video of the car they believe is involved. It's a gold or champagne Honda Civic, seen swerving through traffic.

The search for that driver continues.

