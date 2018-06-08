SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in San Francisco's Excelsior district, and now police have identified the suspect as the victim's husband.
Officials are asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Robert Riley.
They say he was last seen fleeing the scene at 11:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Mission Street in a White Chrysler 300, license plate 7UAB831. Riley also goes by the name "Chui Chekele Riley." Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at SFPD Department of Operations Center (DOC) at (415) 553-1071. Information can also be provided via the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by using Text-a-Tip. You can text TIP411 and begin the message by SFPD. Texters may remain anonymous.