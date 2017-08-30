HURRICANE HARVEY

San Francisco program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations

EMBED </>More Videos

In Harvey ravaged Texas, a big part of the story is the huge outpouring of physical help from the public. In cities all over California, there's a program that trains volunteers to help in the event of a disaster. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In Harvey ravaged Texas, a big part of the story is the huge outpouring of physical help from the public. In cities all over California, there's a program that trains volunteers to help in the event of a disaster.

RELATED: Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC

San Francisco Fire Captain Erica Arte Seros is in charge of the city's NERT training, short for Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, a program that stemmed from the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

She says people were doing everything from helping firefighters with traffic control and actually carrying their hoses.

In February in San Jose, flooding prompted the evacuation of 14,000 residents and caused $100 million in damage.

Hundreds there volunteered to clean up the mud and debris and helped people get back into their homes.

A disaster zone can spur ordinary folk into action. It's an area where people can come together and do positive things to help others.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


The San Francisco Fire Department wants this network in every part of the city before the next big disaster.

Since neighbors know best who's in their district, they know who's missing and who's not -- so NERT teaches people how to search structures and leave what's called a "search marking" for firefighters.

Once that's done, the professionals coming behind don't have to search the same buildings over and over again and can direct their attention to other important things.

NERT trainees can also augment a 911 system that's overwhelmed. They're trained to provide damage assessments and injury reports to the fire department in a very specific and organized way.

They can also learn how to render basic first aid to treat people who aren't seriously injured, thus helping overworked first responders.

And the time to take training is now, when you may be complacent because there is no emergency.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
hurricane harveynursing homeevacuationhurricanestormstorm damageu.s. & worldelderlyseniorssenior citizensTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How Bay Area residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to Harvey recovery
Galveston cops seek Harvey looting suspects
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
More hurricane harvey
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Nearly a dozen homes destroyed in Butte Co. wildfire
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Show More
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
Sheriff's deputy killed in Sacramento shooting
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
VIDEO: SF man raises awareness about HIV while traveling world
Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say
More Video