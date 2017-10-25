  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
Residents of San Francisco's Bernal Heights meet after gun battle at Airbnb rental

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bullet holes are everywhere on Banks Street -- in cars, in windows, and in homes. It was the result of a party in San Francisco's Bernal Heights on October 14 that got out of hand; a party hosted by renters of a house they found on Airbnb.

"Automatic gunfire broke out from there so I jumped back in the house," said resident Ann Golden.

She and her neighbors are still shaken after having witnessed a gun battle right in front of their homes.


"I did not see the cars that came roaring up the street spraying gunfire, I did not see what my neighbors saw which was two young men with hand guns firing back in that direction," said Golden.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen adds, "It sounded absolutely and utterly terrifying."

On Wednesday night, Ronen informed the community that the property owner, who lives overseas, has been banned from short term rental sites and that Airbnb promises to pay for all property damage.

As for the possibility that this will happen again on another property, Ronen said chances are slim. Unregistered rentals that include properties with absentee landlords are being pulled out of the system, a process that should conclude in January.


"A neighborhood like Bernal Heights is a residential. It should not be filled with mini-hotels," said Ronen.

Neighbors, meanwhile, are being told that if they see something, say something.

"We'll keep an eye out and try to make sure things are on the up and up," said resident Cameron Wright.

As for the shooting, police say they've made no arrests but are still investigating.
