EARTHQUAKE

SFO travelers describe earthquake in Mexico as some head to help

Passengers arriving at San Francisco International Airport from Mexico Wednesday described the terrifying moments during a magnitude 7.1 earthquake. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Flights are still running between SFO and Mexico City Wednesday. Some travelers experienced the earthquake before taking off while others are hoping to help once they arrive.

RELATED: Bay Area residents try to connect with loved ones in Mexico after earthquake

Joel Freston and his wife arrived at SFO this morning after spending the night in Mexico City's airport. The San Francisco residents were putting their bags through security when the 7.1 magnitude quake hit. "It's pretty terrifying at the beginning. It seemed to last forever," Freston said.

The San Francisco resident and his wife were putting their bags through security when the massive quake hit. "I thought, like, in Mexico City they're pretty used to these things. People started screaming, running. So, that freaked me out even more."

RELATED: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills at least 149, collapses buildings in Mexico

San Jose resident, Jose Cerna, and his wife and kids were with family in Mexico City yesterday. He was on the 3rd floor of a building and said it felt like it was moving side to side and up and down. His family was not injured.

"We just didn't know what to do. We just started running down the stairs, and fortunately the building stayed," he said.

Others are leaving SFO for Mexico City. Mexico City resident, Alice Davalos, was in the Bay Area for a week long vacation when she saw the news. Her family says it was chaotic in her hometown. Cars left on the streets and everyone trying to get to their kids at their schools.

Doctor Cesar Echegaray lives in the Bay Area and was planning on his trip to Mexico City to be a vacation. He doesn't know what to expect now.

"We've seen all the schools that have trouble and the hospitals, I'm a doctor, so maybe when I arrive home I'll get all my stuff and go help the people," Cesar Echegaray, M.D. said.

Mexico City's airport was facing delays and cancelations due to the earthquake.

Click here for more information on the deadly earthquake in Mexico.
Travelers arriving at SFO describe earthquake in Mexico
