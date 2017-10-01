SFPD investigating two deaths in the Mission District

DEADLY SHOOTING

San Francisco police investigating two deaths in the Mission District

This is a scene of police tape after a shooting in San Francisco on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO --
A man and a woman who died in what police described as a double homicide Saturday in San Francisco's Mission District have been identified by the San Francisco medical examiner's office.

Susana Robles Desgarennes, 20, of San Francisco, and Angel Raygoza, 24, a San Francisco resident, were identified as the two people who were found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Rayburn and 21st streets at around 9:31 a.m.

Police got a call from a citizen Saturday asking that they check on the well-being of two people in the vehicle, spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

Officers who responded found that a man and a woman were suffering from gunshot wounds, Rueca said.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medical assistance but the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a child seat was found in the vehicle but an investigation indicates that no child is in danger.

Police also said that it appears no suspect is at large and the surrounding neighborhood is safe.

The public's help is being sought by police in piecing together what happened.

The officers recovered a gun at the scene.

"At this time, we don't have any suspect information," Rueca said Saturday.

"We are looking at all angles for this double homicide."

The department's homicide unit and the medical examiner are investigating the case, the officer said.

He asked that anyone with information on the deaths contact the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. People can also send tips by text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

People who leave a tip can remain anonymous.
