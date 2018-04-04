San Francisco police officer sentenced to 9 months for hit-and-run

A San Francisco judge sentenced San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs to nine months in county jail Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco judge sentenced San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs to nine months in county jail Wednesday.

The judge told Christopher Kohrs his actions the night of November 29th, 2015 were callous, reckless and even cruel. A jury found Kohrs guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.

In court Wednesday, victim Victor Perez said "I could not have imagined the shift my life would take." Perez described physical injuries and a deep depression. He told Kohrs, "I know you have the ability to change."

RELATED: Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

"Regardless of whether you're a police officer, a celebrity, everybody is accountable to the law, nobody is above it," said San Francisco District Attorney's Office Spokesperson Alex Bastian.

Kohrs known in better times as the hot cop of the Castro had the support of dozens of family members and friends as well as the SFPOA President.

"He was an outstanding cop, he was well liked, well respected, his service on the job, risking his life, his service off duty where he risked his life in an off-duty robbery where he actually became injured and his service to the community," said SFPOA President Martin Halloran.

The judge said she received and carefully read 115 letters of support.

She also said Kohrs used his knowledge as a police officer when fleeing the scene and waiting to turn himself in for 8 hours, knowing any evidence of alcohol or drugs if there would dissipate.

RELATED: San Francisco 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run

Kohrs could have received up to 4 years.

"I feel good about the fact that she didn't send him to state prison," said his attorney Peter Furst.

His attorney says he will likely serve approximately half of his 9 month sentence.

Kohrs also spoke today saying, "I made a split second decision. It was the wrong decision. I let fear overcome my mind ... I'm very sorry."
