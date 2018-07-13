San Francisco police say serial rapist who disguises himself as rideshare driver arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to inform the public of the arrest of a serial rapist who they say disguised himself as a rideshare driver to prey on victims. More details of the suspect and circumstances around the crimes are expected to be discussed.

Earlier in 2018, a 44-year old Santa Clarita man was charged with raping seven women as he posed as a rideshare driver.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. Stay with ABC7 for the latest developments.

