SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to inform the public of the arrest of a serial rapist who they say disguised himself as a rideshare driver to prey on victims. More details of the suspect and circumstances around the crimes are expected to be discussed.
Earlier in 2018, a 44-year old Santa Clarita man was charged with raping seven women as he posed as a rideshare driver.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m.
