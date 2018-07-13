EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3488843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A short timeline of the sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft in the San Francisco Bay Area during the past four years.

San Francisco police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to inform the public of the arrest of a serial rapist who they say disguised himself as a rideshare driver to prey on victims. More details of the suspect and circumstances around the crimes are expected to be discussed.Earlier in 2018, a 44-year old Santa Clarita man was charged with raping seven women as he posed as a rideshare driver.