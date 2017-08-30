We anticipate reopening Powell St. Station within the next 15 minutes. — SFBART (@SFBART) August 30, 2017

San Francisco and BART police have reopened the Powell Street station after getting a report of a suspicious package on the BART platform.The Powell Street station was closed temporarily while San Francisco police responded to a report of a suspicious package inside.BART and Municipal Railway subway trains were not allowed to enter the station and service was halted through the area, causing delays for riders.Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area shortly before 2:15 p.m. and closed Market Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.