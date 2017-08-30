San Francisco's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe

San Francisco and BART police are responding to a report of a suspicious package on the BART platform at the Powell Street station Wednesday afternoon. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco and BART police have reopened the Powell Street station after getting a report of a suspicious package on the BART platform.

The Powell Street station was closed temporarily while San Francisco police responded to a report of a suspicious package inside.

BART and Municipal Railway subway trains were not allowed to enter the station and service was halted through the area, causing delays for riders.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area shortly before 2:15 p.m. and closed Market Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.
