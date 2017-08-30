SAN FRANCISCO --San Francisco and BART police have reopened the Powell Street station after getting a report of a suspicious package on the BART platform.
We anticipate reopening Powell St. Station within the next 15 minutes.— SFBART (@SFBART) August 30, 2017
The Powell Street station was closed temporarily while San Francisco police responded to a report of a suspicious package inside.
BART and Municipal Railway subway trains were not allowed to enter the station and service was halted through the area, causing delays for riders.
Avoid the area of Market & 4th St/Powell @SFBART station. #SFPD is assisting #SF #BART with a suspicious package. Expect @sfmta_muni delays. pic.twitter.com/dZCk4FkBbl— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2017
Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area shortly before 2:15 p.m. and closed Market Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.