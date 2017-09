#090717WF1 FIRE IS UNDER CONTROL AND THE SHELTER IN PLACE FOR LOWELL HS IS LIFTED NO INJ NO STRUCTURES UNDER INV 1056 Hrs pic.twitter.com/Mnkb7i4pKl — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 7, 2017

A shelter-in-place for San Francisco's Lowell High School has been lifted after crews got a small grass fire under control Thursday morning.The small grass fire did not threaten homes and no injuries were reported.