All fire-related evacuation orders have been lifted and all road closures in Napa County have been removed as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.The Nuns Fire, comprised of six fires in Napa and Sonoma counties, has burned 56,566 acres since Oct. 8. It was 91 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Tuesday and full containment is expected Friday.The 36,807-acre Tubbs Fire in Napa and Sonoma countries was 94 percent contained, and the 51,624-acre Atlas Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties was 95 percent contained as of Tuesday.Cal Fire said the Atlas Fire destroyed 481 structures and the Nuns Fire destroyed 6,768 structures and damaged 476 structures.Seven people died in the Napa County fires, including Garrett Paiz, 38, a Missouri volunteer firefighter who died when a water tanker he was driving overturned and rolled down an embankment on Oakville Grade near St. Helena on Oct. 16.Twenty-three people died in the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.