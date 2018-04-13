MISSING PERSON

Sheriff: Child's body found after California family's van went into river

Search efforts intensified Wednesday for a Southern California family of four who may have been swept away into a river while on a trip from Portland to San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say the body of a child was found in a Humboldt County river that a Southern California family's van plunged into last week while they were on a road trip from Portland to the Bay Area.

RELATED: Officials say items found belonged to missing California family

The Thottapilly family vanished while driving from Oregon to San Jose. The four have been identified as 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhanty and 9-year-old Saachi.

Witnesses saw a vehicle go off an embankment and into the raging Eel River days ago.

The vehicle has not been found but pieces have been discovered which match the family's SUV. On Thursday, officials said searchers found items alongside the river in Mendocino County and relatives confirmed the items belonged to the missing family.

RELATED: Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to Southern California family disappear into Humboldt County river

The Mendocino County Sheriff just announced Friday morning his boat team recovered the body of a dead child 7 miles south of where the SUV went off the embankment. Officials believe the child was from the missing family's SUV.

The California Highway Patrol does not believe there is any foul play. They believe this was an accident where the SUV got too close to the side of the road and slipped into the river.

Eric Thomas will have the latest on this developing story on ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
