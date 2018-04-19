OFFICER KILLED

Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say someone fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies. (Shutterstock)

TRENTON, Fla. --
Two Florida sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday in an apparent ambush as they dined at a restaurant.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, told ABC News that approximately 3 p.m., two deputies were shot and killed in the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton, after a suspect walked up to business and fatally shot both deputies through the window.

When fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter dead outside the business, Schultz said.

Earlier, the sheriff's office said on Twitter that the department has "suffered a terrible tragedy," and that residents should stay away from an area of Trenton.


Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Thursday evening saying the two deputies were "senselessly killed."

Schultz said the incident remains an active investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office, in the Florida panhandle, wrote on social media that: "about an hour ago, two deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed in a suspected ambush. Please keep the families of these deputies, Sheriff Bobby Schultz, and the rest of their law enforcement family in your prayers."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedu.s. & worlddeputy-involved shootingdouble shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER KILLED
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1
Memorial to be held for Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in crash
24-year-old Marin Co. deputy killed in crash identified
More officer killed
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
OMG! Look back at 'Scandal' before it ends
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Show More
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
Woman finds 100 pounds of dog feces on her SUV
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
More News