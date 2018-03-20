Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown

Maryland high school on lockdown after a reported shooing with several injuries (KTRK)

School officials report that there's been a shooting at a Maryland high school, that the 'event is contained' and the campus is on lockdown.

Three students have reportedly been injured, it's unclear if the shooter is in custody or perhaps was one of those injured.

Federal agents from the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are going to the scene, their agency tweeted.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and that parents or guardians should stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they're monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
