7 On Your Side helps San Jose woman with unwanted magazine subscription

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A magazine subscription a San Jose woman doesn't recall ever authorizing ended up being a 16 month ordeal. She reached out to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney to turn the page on a nightmare.

The woman somehow ended up with a subscription through what's known as a third party aggregator. She says she received magazines she had zero interest in reading.

Discount Subscription informed 7 On Your Side on Tuesday that she will be receiving a full refund for her subscription $478. We'll follow up to ensure she receives that refund.

