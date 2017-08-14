SOLAR ECLIPSE

Amazon offers refunds for faulty solar eclipse glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

Eye safety is of the utmost importance when observing a solar eclipse, and Amazon is taking steps to ensure its customers aren't stuck with faulty eclipse glasses. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Eye safety is of the utmost importance when observing a solar eclipse, and Amazon is taking steps to ensure its customers aren't stuck with faulty eclipse glasses.

The retailer told CNN it had begun to issue refunds to customers who purchased glasses that "may not comply with industry standards."

RELATED: Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know

In recent days, reports had begun to circulate online indicating that some companies were selling glasses that would not provide adequate protection during an eclipse.

Properly designed glasses will prevent permanent eye damage from the sun's rays. If you are still looking to pick up a pair of eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of "reputable vendors" of eclipse glasses.

Click here for the American Astronomical Society's list of reputable vendors.

And click here to read more stories about the solar eclipse.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer concernsamazoneclipserefundsolar eclipseu.s. & worldtechnology
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
How will the total solar eclipse affect your animals?
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
NASA issues safety warning for August eclipse
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
Satellite captures solar eclipses from space
SOLAR ECLIPSE
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
More solar eclipse
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Solar eclipse glasses from ABC7 and Energy Upgrade California
7 On Your Side: Gift card scam gets more dangerous in Bay Area
Consumer Reports: How to write helpful online reviews
San Francisco Goodwill flagship store set to close in August
More Shopping
Top Stories
Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
Southbound I-880 in San Leandro reopens following shooting
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Protesters gather in Oakland after deadly Charlottesville rally
Sessions defends Trump on Charlottesville, says car ramming fits 'domestic terrorism'
Show More
Berkeley restaurant takes stand on Charlottesville
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Charlottesville tries to recover after deadly white supremacy march
South Bay couple wins half a million dollars in Mega Millions
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
Southbound I-880 in San Leandro reopens following shooting
5 injured after drive-by shooting in San Jose
More Video