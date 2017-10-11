SHOPPING

Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry

EMBED </>More Videos

The storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
To better incorporate all of the brands it now owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.

The luxury goods company that came to prominence in the "Mad Men" era now owns brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co. as well. CEO Victor Luis said Wednesday that the name Tapestry is more inclusive.

Coach acquired Stuart Weitzman in 2015 in a deal valued up to $574 million. It spent $2.4 billion for Kate Spade this year, seeking to broaden its appeal.

"We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands," Luis said in a company release.

A website with the new name, which becomes official at the end of the month, is up and running.

The change is part of Coach's pursuit of younger shoppers who may not feel the same draw to store windows on Manhattan's 5th Avenue.

Coach began as a small workshop in Manhattan in 1941, and became a fashion powerhouse in the early 1960s though innovate designs.

Coach Inc. will also be changing its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from "COH," to "TPR." Shares of the company declined more than 2 percent to $39.11 in morning trading.

Related Topics:
shoppingbusinessfashionu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF:Wedding Fairs, Alameda Co. Home & Garden Show, Virgin Sport SF
What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
Oops! Anthropologie lists $8,000 couch for free on website
More Shopping
Top Stories
City of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
Family says woman killed in fire at Santa Rosa mobile home park
Townhall meeting helps prepare North Bay residents amid wildfires
How to help wildfire victims
Evacuees in Solano County grateful to be alive
Smoke causing stores to run out of protective masks, respirators
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
380 people missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
VIDEO: Sonoma County sheriff update on North Bay fires
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Evacuees in Solano County grateful to be alive
City of Calistoga under mandatory evacuation order
Townhall meeting helps prepare North Bay residents amid wildfires
Family says woman killed in fire at Santa Rosa mobile home park
More Video