7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports: Best repellents against mosquitoes, ticks

EMBED </>More Videos

The best repellents protect against both mosquitoes and ticks, which can spread diseases like West Nile and Lyme. So, Consumer Reports decided to conduct tests to reveal which bug sprays provide the most protection. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The best repellents protect against both mosquitoes and ticks, which can spread diseases like West Nile and Lyme. So, Consumer Reports decided to conduct tests to reveal which bug sprays provide the most protection.

Watch the video player above to find our which repellents are worth your money.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer reportsconsumer concernsconsumer7 On Your Sidewest nile virus
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side helps couple recover personal info after gov't loses documents
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
Watch parties, music planned for solar eclipse
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's, TruMoo
7 On Your Side helps East Palo Alto woman get refund for IKEA shelves
Amazon offers refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
7 On Your Side: Gift card scam gets more dangerous in Bay Area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
Hiker struck by lightning in Sierra Nevada recovering
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
Show More
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas is dead at 69
100 feral cats found at rural property in Santa Cruz's Boulder Creek
Presidio businesses make plans ahead of Patriot Prayer Rally
CA Supreme Court approves change to death penalty
More News
Top Video
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
Living in the aftermath: Napa marks 3-year anniversary of 6.0 earthquake
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
More Video