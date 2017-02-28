  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump delivers joint address to Congress - WATCH LIVE
Consumer Reports recommends safe, effective space heaters

Consumer Reports and 7 on Your Side teamed up to recommend and test a variety of space heaters varying in shape and size from portable heaters to larger units keeping safety and affordability in mind. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is still about a month left of winter and you may be considering using or buying a space heater.

EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit blames space heater made in 1980s for fatal fire in San Francisco

Consumer Reports and 7 on Your Side teamed up to recommend and test a variety of space heaters varying in shape and size from portable heaters to larger units.

Experts say 40 percent of fires are caused by space heaters, so it's imperative that you follow safety precautions and pick trusted machines.

