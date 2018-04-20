7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Reports: What to consider when buying a gas grill

This is an undated image of grills. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For Americans who grill, gas is hands-down the preferred method. But when your grill gives out, you will need some expert advice on what to look for when shopping for a new one. In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has some great suggestions for you

Your grill works hard for you, turning out everything from burgers and dogs to fish and veggies to feed your friends and family. So, when it's time to pick a new one, what should you consider? "Quality. Something that's going to cook and heat evenly," said one individual.

"I look for durability, number one. I also look for ease of use," said another gentleman.

Consumer Reports runs grills through a gamut of tests: How long does it take to heat up? Is the surface heat consistent? Consumer Reports' indirect heating test reveals whether a grill will do a good job with fish or slow-cooked meats.

To be safe, grills should be stable. Consumer Reports tests for structural integrity by torquing and stressing grills on this machine.

So, how much grill do you need?

"If you're choosing between a small and medium-sized grill, we always suggest that you go for the midsize model," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor. "It'll obviously hold more food, but you also tend to see more features on those grills too."

Consumer Reports suggests considering one of two midsize grills, depending on your budget. The Weber Genesis II is the leader of the mid-size pack. It gets top marks for temperature performance, has good temperature range, and is as sturdy as they come.

The Char-Broil Signature, available at Lowe's, is excellent for cooking large cuts of meat that need to slow-cook and has a top-rated surface temperature.

The Nexgrill, available at Home Depot, heats up quickly and evenly, outperforming some grills costing three times as much.

Consumer Reports recently surveyed gas grill owners, and most said they got five or more years out of their grill. If you think yours still has a couple good years, here is a link to Consumer Reports' great tips on extending your grills' life.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from 7 on Your Side.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerconsumer concernsconsumer reports7 On Your Sidegrillgrillingmoneysave moneySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay, Bay Area Wedding Fairs
Ask Finney: Feeling price gouged, new airline business model
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Consumer Reports: Putting wireless headphones to the test
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay, Bay Area Wedding Fairs
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make it happen
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
More Shopping
Top Stories
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Bay Area students make voices heard during walkouts
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
Commuter relief: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Labs warn of dangerous, contaminated pot at dispensaries
Show More
Restaurant creates innovative system to protect staff from customer sexual harassment
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear, missile testing
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay, Bay Area Wedding Fairs
FAA orders inspections of engines like one in Southwest accident
LIVE: Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
More News