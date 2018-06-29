7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Alameda County Fair, Solano County Maker Faire

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, plus free tickets to the Solano County Maker Faire in Benicia. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!

Alameda County Fair

The first 200 people who visit the Will Call booth at the Alameda County Fair and mention keyword "Finney" will win a free ticket to the Alameda County Fair. The fair runs 11:00am - 11:00pm through July 8 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

This giveaway is a $15 value. The Will Call booth is located at the bus turnaround off Pleasanton Avenue.

The Alameda County Fair is back with exciting rides and carnival games, star-studded concerts, exhibits, animals, Kids Park, STEAM weekends, horse racing, and some of the world's greatest Fair food.

New rides this year include the high-flying gondola Sky Ride and an adrenaline-packed ride for thrill seekers called TURBO.

The 2018 Big O Tires Concert Series lineup boasts show-stopping performances from big names like LeAnn Rimes, WAR and much more.

Click here for more information about the Alameda County Fair.

Solano County Mini Maker Faire

The first 200 people to fill out this form will win a free ticket to the Solano County Mini Maker Faire. The Maker Faire is Saturday June 30 - Sunday July 1 at the Solano County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo.

This giveaway is a $6 value. Winners can pick up their tickets at the ticket sales booth at the front of the Expo Hall at Solano County Fairgrounds.

Solano County Mini Maker Faire is a two-day event featuring hand-on activities and exhibits focused on learning about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).

Visitors can climb through a laser maze, launch rockets and catapults, fly drones, learn about robotics and much more.

The event is held in conjunction with the Solano County Fair on June 30 and July 1st from 10am - 6pm.

This offer is good for one ticket to the event either Saturday OR Sunday. One ticket per email address. Only 200 total tickets available. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Click here for more information about Solano County Mini Maker Faire.

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
