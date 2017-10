The first 300 people to email abc@beadextravaganza.com will win two passes to the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza. The largest bead and jewelry-making show on the West Coast is being held on November 4 and 5 at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel.for more information on the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza.The first 200 people to head to thewill win one free admission to the Bay Area's ultimate, interactive Halloween season attraction.for more information about the San Francisco Dungeon.