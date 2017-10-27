Bay Area Bead Extravaganza
The first 300 people to email abc@beadextravaganza.com will win two passes to the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza. The largest bead and jewelry-making show on the West Coast is being held on November 4 and 5 at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel.
Click here for more information on the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza.
San Francisco Dungeon
The first 200 people to head to the San Francisco Dungeon website will win one free admission to the Bay Area's ultimate, interactive Halloween season attraction.
Click here for more information about the San Francisco Dungeon.
