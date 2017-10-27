7 ON YOUR SIDE

FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area bead extravaganza, San Francisco Dungeon

By
Bay Area Bead Extravaganza
The first 300 people to email abc@beadextravaganza.com will win two passes to the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza. The largest bead and jewelry-making show on the West Coast is being held on November 4 and 5 at the Oakland Marriott City Center Hotel.

Click here for more information on the Bay Area Bead Extravaganza.

San Francisco Dungeon
The first 200 people to head to the San Francisco Dungeon website will win one free admission to the Bay Area's ultimate, interactive Halloween season attraction.

Click here for more information about the San Francisco Dungeon.

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS

Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidefree stuffbay area eventsSan JoseSan FranciscoMarinBerkeleyBay PointSanta ClaraBurlingame
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side: How to stay safe around batteries that may explode
7 On Your Side helps SJ woman with unwanted magazine subscription
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with her cellphone carrier
Consumer Reports: Best options for dorm insurance
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
7 On Your Side helps SJ woman with unwanted magazine subscription
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with her cellphone carrier
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
More Shopping
Top Stories
Smoke from SJ fire visible for miles - WATCH LIVE
Oakland Tech may face punishment for allowing Marshawn Lynch to practice
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
SoCal boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Show More
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
CA congresswoman describes harassment ordeal in online video
Record jury verdict in San Francisco tenant case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos