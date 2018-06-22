FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Avon Beauty Center

This week for Finney's Friday Free Stuff, we're giving away free tickets to the Bay Area Wedding Fairs show in Palo Alto, plus free tubes of hand cream from Avon Beauty Center. Get your free stuff from ABC7's Michael Finney!
Bay Area Wedding Fairs
The first 200 people who use the exclusive promo code "ABCFREE" on the Bay Area Wedding Fairs website will win free tickets to the upcoming wedding show at the Crowne Plaza in Palo Alto. The event is Sunday June 24, 2018 at Crowne Plaza Palo Alto, 4290 El Camino Real, Palo Alto.
This giveaway is a $60 value. Limit 4 tickets per transaction.
It's wedding season! Start off your summer with wedding planning. Bay Area Wedding Fairs is bringing in more than 50 of the Bay's best wedding professionals showcasing bridal fashion, decor and more. Experience exhibits, displays, gown sales, and a glamorous Runway Fashion show.
Couples can participate in onstage contests for wedding prizes and discounts and enter to win a Las Vegas getaway. One lucky couple will win the Ultimate $10,000 Wedding Package Grand Prize.
Since 2002, Bay Area Wedding Fairs has worked to ensure that engaged couples have their best wedding and enables local businesses to promote their products and services to the largest stage in the wedding industry. Engaged couples get the unique shopping experience of meeting vendors face-to-face, so they can get all their wedding planning needs taken care of under one roof.
Click here for more information about Bay Area Wedding Fairs.
Avon Beauty Center
The first 400 people to fill out this form will win a free AVON Moisture Therapy Intensive Hand Cream (4.2 fl.oz).
This giveaway is a $5 value. Everyone who fills out the form will receive a 20 percent off coupon to be used in-store. Avon Beauty Center is located at 506 Westlake Shopping Center, Daly City.
The Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing & Repair Hand Cream is a restorative cream for dry hands. It uses Hydraboost Technology to moisturize for 72 hours.
The fragrance-free formula is non-irritating and reduces redness. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, the hand cream softens and soothes rough skin. It is perfect for daily use, reducing irritation from common activities.
The Avon Beauty Center is the only licensed Avon Beauty Center in the Bay Area. It is an independently owned brick and mortar store, open to the public, with the same prices as the Avon catalog.
Click here for more information about Avon Beauty Center.
>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF NEWSLETTERS
Finney's Friday Free Stuff is available to ABC7 viewers ONLY. Due to limited quantities, we limit one product or offer per household and you ARE NOT GUARANTEED to receive the above-mentioned offers.
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Avon Beauty Center
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories